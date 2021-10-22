Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.76. 246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,317. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.