Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.45. 64,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

