Two Creeks Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,074,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,123,000. Clarivate accounts for about 3.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,594. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

