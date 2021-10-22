U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
NYSE:USX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 835,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
