U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:USX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 835,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

