Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Position Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Umpqua worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 29.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

