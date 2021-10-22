Unido EP Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.71 million and $180,743.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

