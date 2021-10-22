Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Tops $25.25 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00035261 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $25.25 million and $895,386.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.