Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNP traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. 148,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

