Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
UNP traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. 148,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
