Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.
NYSE UNP traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.04. 139,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
