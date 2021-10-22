Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

NYSE UNP traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.04. 139,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $232.09. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

