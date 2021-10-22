Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.
NYSE:UNP traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.63. 126,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.
UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
