Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNP traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.63. 126,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $232.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

