United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Insider Graham Martin Buys 677,966 Shares

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Graham Martin acquired 677,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).
Shares of UOG opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £19.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.
About United Oil & Gas
