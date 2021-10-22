Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

UPST traded down $10.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,474. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

