Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Royalty traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 69749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $492.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

