USD Coin Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.51 or 0.06530663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00089679 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,400,005,349 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

