V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 309,163 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

NYSE VFC opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.