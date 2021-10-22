VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 146,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

