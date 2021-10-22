Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $80.55. 139,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,234. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

