Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.60-$11.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $138.93 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.