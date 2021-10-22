Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 410 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,814. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

