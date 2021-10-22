Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 12.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of The Progressive worth $82,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Progressive by 15.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 652,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 252,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,322,000 after purchasing an additional 134,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $95.84. 30,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

