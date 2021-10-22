Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 290 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

