Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 181,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.