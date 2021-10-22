Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $417.62

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $417.62 and last traded at $416.97, with a volume of 61658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

