Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTWRF. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

VTWRF stock remained flat at $$32.04 during trading on Tuesday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

