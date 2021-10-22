Vega Protocol (VEGA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.93 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.33 or 0.00023631 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $6.93 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2,015,255 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

