Verso 1-Day Volume Tops $281,299.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.57 million and $281,299.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.55 or 0.99920553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.81 or 0.06500473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

