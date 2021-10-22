Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VWDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 538,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

