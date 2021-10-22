Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of VICR traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,475. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,813 shares of company stock worth $20,368,800. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vicor were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

