VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $78.37 million and $85,692.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.