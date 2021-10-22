Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,061,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,115,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a market cap of $76.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.