Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Tops $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,660.33 or 0.99796088 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

