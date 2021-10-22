Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 167,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.