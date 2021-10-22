Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.