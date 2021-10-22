Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,037,866 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 2.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $478,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yum China by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,522. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

