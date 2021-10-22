Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $179.87 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $9.48 or 0.00015593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.