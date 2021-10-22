W. P. Carey (WPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

