W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

NYSE WRB traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

