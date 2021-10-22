Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 10th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,749. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.