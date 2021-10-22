Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $75.72 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $75.72 million and $4.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.06587364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00089859 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,724,307 coins and its circulating supply is 78,003,275 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

