Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $146.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $133.51 and last traded at $133.17, with a volume of 6073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.95.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 379.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 54.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.