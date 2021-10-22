WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $532.98 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $532.98 million and approximately $68.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00039416 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,802,431,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,059,719 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

