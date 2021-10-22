WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.24-$5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.45 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.240-$5.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.27. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.