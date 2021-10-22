Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.