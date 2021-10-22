Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

