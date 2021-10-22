Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:WBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
