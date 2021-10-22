Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.62. 2,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,196. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 51.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

