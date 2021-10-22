Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
