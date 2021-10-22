Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

