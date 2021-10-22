Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 27th

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 27th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

