Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.24. 52,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

