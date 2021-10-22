Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

NYSE WAL traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. 1,026,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.