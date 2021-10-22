WHALE (WHALE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.68 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $16.43 or 0.00026309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $110.69 million and $1.68 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,115.19 or 1.01097265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.26 or 0.06482854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021819 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,738,825 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

